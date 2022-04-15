FBR Unveils New Directorate General of Revenue Analysis

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has changed the name of the Strategic Planning Reforms & Statistics (SPR&S Wing) to “Directorate General of Revenue Analysis”, with immediate effect. In this connection, the FBR issued a notification here on Friday.

The total number of the FBR’s directorates would remain 15 after changing the name of the SPR&S Wing.

According to the notification, in pursuance of the decision taken by the Board-in-Council in its meeting, the nomenclature of “SPR&S Wing” in FBR(HQ), Islamabad is hereby changed to “Directorate General of Revenue Analysis”, with immediate effect. The strength of officers (BS-17 & above) already notified for SPR&S Wing vide Notification of even number dated 08.07.2021 stands allocated to the Directorate General of Revenue Analysis. DG,

The Directorate General of Revenue Analysis shall report to the Chairman, FBR as earlier notified in case of DG (SPR&S) vide Notification of even number dated 15.09.2021. This issues with the approval of the Chairman, FBR/ Secretary, Revenue Division.