Shoaib Akhtar Tells Kohli to Play Like an Ordinary Player Not as a Superstar

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, hasn’t been at his usual best since the 2019 World Cup and it has raised questions over his selection in the Indian team as well as in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has advised the Indian batting great to consider himself as an ordinary batter which would allow him to play with a free mind.

Speaking to a media outlet, the superstar said, “Consider yourself as an ordinary player, pick up your bat and just play. People have already started pointing fingers at Virat Kohli and it’s dangerous.”

While discussing Virat’s performance in the ongoing IPL, the former pacer said, “It is a performance-based IPL franchise model. No one will be spared, not even Virat Kohli.”

The world’s fastest bowler further added that there is no doubt Virat is a world-class batter but currently, he has many things on his mind which will lead him out of the playing eleven.

“Even he can be dropped if he does not perform. Some of the things I can’t even say now. Not one but there are 10,000 things going on in his head. He is a good person, a good player, and a great cricketer, but I want him to just focus, on one thing at a time,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far Virat Kohli has scored 119 runs in six innings at an average of 23.80 in the ongoing Indian Premier League while his performance for the national team is also not up to the mark.