Ex-Indian Cricketer Rates Babar Above Kohli and Other Asian Greats

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is regarded as one of the best batters across formats. Pakistan, under his captaincy, won the ODI series against Australia at home while he broke a number of records in the series.

The right arm batter is on top of the charts in both white-ball formats and 5th in Test cricket rankings. Former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif, believes that he is not praised enough despite his outstanding performances. Kaif also picked Babar as Asia’s best batter.

Kaif said, “Babar Azam has been playing great and is performing consistently, he isn’t appreciated enough for his performances, but he has become a priceless star for Pakistan.”

While answering a question regarding talent in the Pakistan team, the former cricketer said, “Pakistan cricket has got real talent, Babar Azam is there. I like Shaheen Afridi, he has been doing good.”

It is pertinent to mention that in the recently concluded series against Australia, Babar broke the record of many legendary batters like Mohammad Yousaf, South Africa’s Hashim Amla, and India’s Sachin Tendulkar.

While appreciating Babar’s scintillating knock against Australia in the second ODI, the 41-year-old tweeted: “Babar has skills, technique, and jigar. The perfect mix when you are chasing a big total.”

Meanwhile, Kaif also rated Babar Azam and Jasprit Bumrah as his current best players from Asia.