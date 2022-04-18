Toyota to Launch bZ4X in Japan Next Month

Toyota plans to become one of the pioneering mass electric vehicle (EV) producers in its home country. The company has announced that it will debut its new bZ4X all-electric SUV in Japan on May 12, 2022.

bZ4X is Toyota’s first proper EV co-developed with Subaru. Toyota claims that it is manufactured at the Motomachi plant which relies on environmentally-friendly utility power extracted from recyclable sources. The company says that its new production plant and EV will help it in achieving carbon neutrality.

Toyota added that it aims to sell around 5,000 units of the bZ4X in Japan in 2022. It projected sales of up to 3,000 units by the third quarter and an additional 2,000 units by the final quarter of the current calendar year.

Details

bZ4X is an all-electric subcompact crossover SUV that competes with Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.4. It is available in the international market in two variants — XLE and Limited. Both variants provide a choice between Front Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) powertrains.

FWD variants have a single electric motor that makes 210 horsepower (hp), while AWD models have two electric motors — one on each axle — that make a total of 214 hp. The base FWD variants use a 71.4 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack with cells from Panasonic, while the AWD variants use a 72.8 kWh battery pack with cells from CATL.

According to EPA, the range of FWD variants is 228 miles (367 kilometers) while that of AWD variants is 252 miles (405 kilometers). The vehicle’s price starts from $42,000 and goes up to $48,780.

bZ4X is Toyota’s first step toward electrification. Although it hasn’t shared specific plans yet, the rising demand will likely prompt Toyota to expand its EV lineup.