Xiaomi is Launching a Phone for Women This Week

Xiaomi introduced the female-focused CIVI smartphone in its home market last year. Now, according to some recent reports the company is preparing to launch an upgraded version of the smartphone. Today, the brand officially confirmed that it will be announcing the Xiaomi CIVI 1S on April 21 in China.

As mentioned before, the CIVI 1S is not a successor, but an enhanced version of the existing variant. The teaser poster unveils that the Xiaomi CIVI 1S follows an ultra-thin design, with a triple camera unit on its rear panel.

Recent reports have further revealed that the Xiaomi CIVI 1S will sport a 6.55″ curved AMOLED LTPO display that will offer a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also features a punch-hole cut-out housing the 32MP selfie shooter.

For photography, its rear camera setup is expected to include an OIS-enabled 64MP Samsung GW3 sensor coupled with an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens and a 2MP B&W camera.

It will house the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset at the helm and might pack 8GB/12GB of RAM with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. Powering the smartphone is expected to be a 4,500mAh battery, which may carry support for 55W or 67W fast charging. On the software front, the smartphone will boot MIUI 13 on top of the Android 12 OS.

The CIVI 1S is likely to be available for purchase starting from May in China. With the official launch growing closer, the company is expected to release more Weibo posts to confirm the key features of the Xiaomi CIVI 1S.