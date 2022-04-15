Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 10T With Snapdragon 480 and 50MP Camera

By Alyshai | Published Apr 15, 2022 | 4:11 pm

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 10T in Japan. The phone has the same name as a similar model launched in India last year, but the two models are very different. The device features a Qualcomm chipset and features an updated design.

Design & Display

Redmi Note 10T has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and FHD+ resolution. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone has a punch-hole design at the front and a vertical module at the back for the dual-camera unit.

It is available in black, green, and blue colors.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

The phone boots the Android 11-based MIUI 13, which can later be updated to Android 12.

Camera

The dual-camera unit features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery & Pricing

Redmi Note 10T packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The base variant retails for $276.

Redmi Note 10T Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Adreno 619
  • OS: Android 11, MIUI 12
  • Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
  • Display: 6.5 inches, IPS LCD, 90Hz, 400 nits
  • Memory
    • RAM: 4GB
    • Internal: 64GB
    • Card Slot: microSDXC
  • Camera
      • Rear: 50MP + 2MP
    • Front: TBD
  • Colors: Black, Green, and Blue
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Ion 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging
  • Price: $276

