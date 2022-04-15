Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 10T With Snapdragon 480 and 50MP Camera

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 10T in Japan. The phone has the same name as a similar model launched in India last year, but the two models are very different. The device features a Qualcomm chipset and features an updated design.
Design & Display
Redmi Note 10T has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and FHD+ resolution. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
The phone has a punch-hole design at the front and a vertical module at the back for the dual-camera unit.
It is available in black, green, and blue colors.
Internals & Storage
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a MicroSD card slot.
The phone boots the Android 11-based MIUI 13, which can later be updated to Android 12.
Camera
The dual-camera unit features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.
Battery & Pricing
Redmi Note 10T packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The base variant retails for $276.
Redmi Note 10T Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Adreno 619
- OS: Android 11, MIUI 12
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- Display: 6.5 inches, IPS LCD, 90Hz, 400 nits
- Memory
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal: 64GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
-
- Rear: 50MP + 2MP
- Front: TBD
-
- Colors: Black, Green, and Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Ion 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging
- Price: $276