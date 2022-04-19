Indian Team Confirms Visit to Pakistan for SAF Games in 2023

The Baseball Softball Federation of India (BSFI) has confirmed its participation in the Baseball event of the South Asian Games 2023 scheduled in Pakistan in March.

In an official letter to Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), BSFI congratulated Pakistan for getting the Asian event’s hosting rights after almost 18 years and wished them good luck. The last time, Pakistan hosted the event was in 2004.

“Greetings from the Baseball Softball Federation of India. Please accept our heartiest congratulations and best wishes on your hosting of the XIV South Asian Games, a major multi-sport event In Pakistan in March 2023.”

BSFI further said that they are happy to partake in the upcoming Asian event while they are waiting for a formal invitation letter from Pakistan.

“We understand that Baseball has also been included in these games. We, at the Baseball Softball Federation of India, are pleased to confirm the participation of our team in the event. Kindly arrange to send a formal invitation to us enabling us to make preparations,” the letter added.

Pakistan is going to host the South Asian Games in March 2023 in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, and Sialkot. Athletes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will participate in the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the board issued tenders, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) started rehabilitation and up-gradation of its facilities with regard to hosting the South Asian Games.