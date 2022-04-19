Pakistan to Face Slow Internet on Thursday

A power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21st April 2022 from 02:00 PM to 07:00 PM, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

This may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds. Alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users will be taken to meet capacity requirements and to return to full functionality as quickly as possible.

The South East Asia-Middle East-West Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4, SMW4) is an approximately 18,800 km submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria, and France.

The SMW4 cable system consists of two fiber pairs, with an initial design capacity of 1.28Tbps, upgraded to 4.6Tbps in 2015.