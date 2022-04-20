Zameen.com Gets Exclusive Sales and Marketing Rights for Lahore ‘Park House Apartments’ Project

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s most renowned and efficient real estate enterprise, has recently signed an agreement with Salman Builders – a big name among the real estate Developers, famed for their landmark project of Grand Square Mall at Center Point Lahore.

Under this agreement, zameen.com gets exclusive marketing and sales rights for the developer’s latest project ‘Park House Apartments’.

Park House Apartments is being developed at the Main Qarshi Road of Gulberg, Lahore. Spanning over an area of 1 kanal and 18 marlas of land, this high-rise project will feature over nine floors of elegant luxury apartments.

The apartment complex will include all high-class amenities like 24-hour security, gymnasium, rooftop swimming pool, sauna and car parking.

Addressing the project signing ceremony, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Laeeque Ahmed Chaudhry stated that the future of Lahore was rooted in vertical residences.

He added that prominently located luxury apartments were high in demand and due to this increasing interest, many apartment projects were being rapidly developed in Gulberg – which was considered the heart of Lahore.

Salman Builders CEO Mian Anas also spoke at the ceremony and iterated that Park House Apartments would be a one-of-a-kind project. He said that such projects (with strategic location and ace amenities) were currently popular in the city and that his company would soon be launching more projects like this one.

In addition, Anas lauded Zameen.com for being an innovative real estate enterprise that has the resource pool to quickly sell real estate projects. He said that his company appreciates Zameen.com’s resolute commitment and was seeking to establish a long-standing relationship with the firm.