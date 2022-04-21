Mohammad Hasnain Successfully Remodels His Bowling Action

Mohammad Hasnain has amended his bowling action after facing a ban from ICC. While the fast bowler has cleared the test at a local laboratory, the ban will end after clearance by ICC.

Mohammad Hasnain has reportedly worked to rectify his bowling action since he was banned from cricket by ICC in February. The fast bowler was reported by the umpires in BBL in January. It was confirmed by testing that the curve of his arm exceeded the 15-degree limit set by ICC.

The 22-year-old has successfully modified his action as it has been declared legal by the local laboratory. PCB will now request ICC to conduct an official clearance test in a certified laboratory. Once the pacer gets ICC’s approval, Mohammad Hasnain will be able to make a comeback to international cricket.

A couple of months ago, Mohammad Hasnain was forced to withdraw from the seventh edition of PSL as his action was declared illegal during the domestic tournament. He was a part of the Quetta Gladiators pace bowling unit.