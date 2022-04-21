Realme Launches Affordable Q5 and Q5 Pro With High-End Specs

Earlier this week, Realme launched the Q5i and has now followed it with the launch of the Q5 and Q5 Pro. While the former is a mid-range phone, the latter is a high-end one that comes with an affordable price tag.

Here’s what they offer:

Realme Q5

Display & Design

Realme Q5 features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1080p resolution. It comes with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device is available in Silver, Gold, and Black color variations.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, expandable via the MicroSD slot. The Q5 boots the Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0.

Camera

The phone comes with a triple camera unit at the rear with an alignment similar to the Realme 9 Pro but features different sensors. It has a 50MP main shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front packs a 16MP f/2.1 selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

Battery & Pricing

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 60W SuperDart charging, similar to the 9 Pro.

The prices for the Realme Q5 start from $220 for the 6/128GB version, $250 for the 8/128GB, and $280 for the 8/256GB variant.

Realme Q5 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)

Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 OS: Android 12, Realme UI 3.0

Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.6 inches, IPS LCD, 120Hz, 600 nits (peak), 1080 x 2412 pixels

6.6 inches, IPS LCD, 120Hz, 600 nits (peak), 1080 x 2412 pixels Memory RAM: 6GB or 8GB Internal: 128GB or 256GB Card Slot : microSDXC

Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide)

Colors: Black, Silver, Yellow

Black, Silver, Yellow Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 65W Price: $220 – $280

Realme Q5 Pro

Design & Display

Q5 Pro features the same display, storage capacity, and design as the Realme GT2. It has a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Internals & Storage

The Q5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

It boots Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 running on top.

Camera

The phone features a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor.

While the front features a 16MP selfie camera in the upper left corner.

Battery & Pricing

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The price for the base 6/128GB variant is $300. A Yellow and White variant with a checkered-flag design costs $325 for the 8/128GB and $360 for the 8/256GB variant.

Realme also offers a limited edition retail box branded with characters from the Time Agent anime. The limited-edition box comes with a Yellow phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a protective case, a Realmeow keychain, stickers, and collectible cards. The phone costs $360.

Realme Q5 Pro Specifications