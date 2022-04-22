Huawei Reveals Mate Xs 2 Launch Date

Huawei launched the Mate Xs almost two years ago. The company has now finally revealed the launch date of its successor, the Mate Xs 2.

In a Weibo post, Huawei released the teaser for its upcoming flagship foldable smartphone revealing that the Mate Xs 2 will launch on April 28. The teaser came with the tagline “Folding flagship and the latest product launch event” (Google translated) and the caption “The ‘face’ worth seeing.”

Based on the teaser, the successor to the Mate Xs may come with a hinge mechanism. Website, MyFixGuide recently spotted a Huawei 4G phone with model number PAL-AL00 on the Chinese MIIT Certification site, which may be the Mate Xs 2. The listing indicates that the phone will come with a Kirin 9000 chipset and will boot HarmonyOS.

Further details regarding the upcoming foldable smartphone are minimal. However, more information will be available as the launch date draws nearer.