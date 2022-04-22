IOC Olympic Solidarity Awards Scholarships to Pakistani Athletes for Paris Games

IOC Olympic Solidarity has granted scholarships to 12 Pakistani athletes who were unable to afford training expenses due to lack of funds.

After the issue regarding scarcity of financial resources for Pakistani athletes was highlighted, IOC Olympic Solidarity stepped up to promote the sports by helping the aspiring Olympians.

This program has been designed for the elite athletes who are training, and attempting to qualify, for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The Olympic scholarship will start on 1 January 2022 and will be divided into separate terms running for a four-month period each until 31 August 2024. Each athlete will be awarded USD650/- per month scholarship for preparation for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Soon as the contracts of the scholarship are signed by the athletes and National Federation, NOC Pakistan, and OS, the scholarship will be activated.

Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan HI(M), President of Pakistan Olympic Association, congratulated and wished all athletes and respective federations a very successful training and preparation venture to qualify for the Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024. He further appreciated the POA Secretariat for getting this job done well in time.

IOC Olympic Solidarity has awarded Olympic Scholarships to the following 12 athletes: