Commerce Ministry Notifies New Import/Export Policy Orders

The new Import Policy Order, 2022, and Export Policy Order, 2022, have been notified by the Ministry of Commerce here on Tuesday.

A tax expert told Propakistani that the same had been published on the Trade Information Portal of Pakistan for all concerned at the specified links for Import Policy Order, 2022 and Export Policy Order, 2022.

ALSO READ SECP Declares That Income Tax Returns and Wealth Statement Are Insufficient for AML

The Commerce Ministry has issued S.R.O. 544(I)2022. in exercise o1’the powers conferred by sub-section (l) of section 3 of the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, 1950 to notify Export Policy Order, 2022.

In this regard, an S.R.O. 545(I)2022 has been issued to notify the new Import Policy Order, 2022.