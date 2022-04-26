realme 9 Pro+ Now Available Across Pakistan

After a bustling week of pre-orders, the realme 9 Pro+ is finally available for purchase in Pakistan.

Wrapping up a successful week, the realme 9 Pro+ has seen an 80% sell-through in the time period. Being a true 5G popularizer, realme continues to help people prepare for the arrival of 5G in the country by providing 5G enabled products at economical prices.

This is no different when it comes to the realme 9 Pro+. Not only does it have advanced 5G capabilities, the realme 9 Pro+ also houses innovations of all kinds for users to enjoy.

Starting from the surface, the Sunrise Blue variant of the realme 9 Pro+ comes with an iconic glittering Light-Shift Design which discolors the rear panel from blue to red when exposed to sunlight or UV light thanks to its photochromic panels.

With each new release, realme’s reputation as a brand that delivers good value for money grows exponentially. Let’s take a closer look at the spectacular specs hidden inside the realme 9 Pro+ in order to investigate the true value it provides.

Upgraded Camera Capabilities

The realme 9 Pro+’s camera module is incredibly high-end. The rear camera features a triple AI camera setup including a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS + EIS, an 8MP super-wide lens for shots taken from a large angle, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up photography.

The realme 9 Pro+ introduces the Sony IMX766 sensor to this price segment for the first time. When compared to previous generations of Sony sensors, the Sony IMX766 is able to capture 63.8% more light.

With a pixel size of 1 μm and a matrix size of 8.19 mm x 6.14 mm with a 45.51-inch diagonal, the Sony IMX766 sensor allows the realme 9 Pro+ to have vastly improved nighttime and low-light performance.

Thanks to the large 50MP sensor, you can record more details about the scene you are trying to capture without a huge increase in the final file size. realme’s ProLight Technology uses a combination of the Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS + EIS, and the AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0 to enhance your final product and make your images brighter.

OIS + EIS are two forms of image stabilization and work to counteract any slight movements of the hand or phone during the process of capturing images.

The AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0 is an AI-based software development that reduces digital noise in your final product by 30%.

Power-Packed Processor

The realme 9 Pro+ comes fitted with a cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset which includes multiple features that make the gameplay experience smoother and more enjoyable. Its Arm Cortex-A78 CPU can clock processing speeds of up to 2.5Ghz.

The effect of this breakneck speed is seen in faster response times of apps, overall higher FPS when gaming, and improved network connectivity.

The chipset also comes with a powerful Arm Mali-G68 GPU which functions as a more power-efficient version of the Mali-G78. The Dimensity 920 chipset also acts as the backbone supporting the realme 9 Pro+’s 5G capabilities.

Lending support for dual 5G SIMs, faster 5G carrier aggregation, 5G call and data concurrency 3.0, and super-hotspot power saving mode, the powerful chipset is responsible for carrying realme into the future.

The advanced MediaTek Dimensity 920 also comes equipped with an intelligent refresh rate which adjusts the refresh rate of the display according to what activity is being performed at the time. Thanks to this, the refresh rate is lowered whenever it is not in heavy use in order to improve power efficiency

The realme 9 Pro+ contains a host of other amazing features. The handset features a stunning Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate for an improved viewing experience.

The combination of a 4500mAh battery and 60W SuperDart charge ensures your usage isn’t interrupted. The realme 9 Pro+ also features Hi-res certified Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers and is built with realme UI 3.0 which is based on the latest Android 12.

You can get all of this and more by purchasing the realme 9 Pro+ at your nearest smartphone store or through Daraz for just PKR 69,999. So hurry and grab yours today!