Private Schools Announce 6 Holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

By Rizvi Syed | Published Apr 27, 2022 | 5:30 pm
Four-Day Public Holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 | propakistani.pk

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APSF) has announced public holidays in educational institutions on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the APSF President, Kashif Mirza, private schools across the country will observe six-day Eid holidays between 30 April and 5 May.

“Schools will resume regular classes on Friday, 6 May,” he added.

ALSO READ

On the other hand, the University of Balochistan has also issued a notification announcing the Eid holidays.

According to the notification, the varsity will remain closed from 2 May to 6 May.

It is to be noted that the federal government has announced a four-day public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

ALSO READ

As per the PTV News, the federal cabinet has finalized four holidays, from Monday, 2 May to Thursday, 5 May, for Eid.

The Interior Ministry had forwarded a summary for three public holidays on Eid. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved four holidays for the religious festival.

Also Read

Rizvi Syed

close
>