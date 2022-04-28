Sastaticket.pk and NIFT Join Hands to Strengthen Traveling Infrastructure

Sastaticket.pk has recently partnered with NIFT ePay to provide digital payment services to strengthen the traveling infrastructure in Pakistan. A signing ceremony in this regard was held at NIFT head office in Karachi, Pakistan.

Commenting on this development, Sastaticket’s COO, Mohib Hasan, stated, “Pakistan is on an upward journey towards digitization, and technological advancements are increasingly becoming integral to the development of business ecologies including the travel industry.”

“Thus, this partnership will be key in shaping the traveling industry of Pakistan. We look forward to providing value-added services to all travelers on the Sastaticket.pk platform,” he added.

Also present on the occasion, CEO NIFT, Haider Wahab, commented, “We have partnered with Sastaticket.pk to equip them with seamless digital financial services for the purchase of online ticketing and other allied travel-related services.”

“As NIFT ePay has been envisioned to add value to the ecosystem of financial technology, it has been a great achievement to see collaboration with several merchants for providing unified services,” he added.

With a strong belief that customers should be able to book their travel easily from digital platforms, Sastaticket.pk brings convenience to users for booking their travel.