Zameen.com to Exclusively Market & Sell MM Alam Road Lahore’s Swiss Mall

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s real estate enterprise, has acquired the sales and marketing rights of the Swiss Mall, an upcoming project being constructed in a prominent location on MM Alam Road, Gulberg.

The project is Pakistan’s first Swiss International Hotel with world-class amenities. Senior executives from both firms were present at the MoU signing event.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales Laeeque Chaudhry stated that the opportunity to invest in MM Alam Road was quite rare, therefore, an investment in the project today would generate a higher profit in a short span of time.

He added that he was confident that the Swiss Mall on MM Alam Road, Gulberg, would be a success, especially considering the rising demand for high-end hotels in Lahore.

Speaking at the event, the owner of Swiss Mall MM Alam Gulberg Sheikh Kaleem Ahmed said that it was time to build and invest in international projects in Pakistan.

He further stated that due to their unique and modern design, location, and developer reputation, these projects offered higher profits in less time.

He further said that he was confident of the success of this project because of its features and his company’s vision.