Shahid Afridi Finally Responds to Danish Kaneria’s Allegations

Shahid Afridi has responded to the allegations leveled by former leg-spinner, Danish Kaneria. Kaneria had stated that Afridi tried to force him to convert to Islam and ‘bullied’ him throughout his career because he practiced different faith.

The accusations did not sit well with Afridi. Afridi said that he has never tried to force anyone to convert their religion and he himself was trying to properly understand religion during the early part of his career.

Afridi further added that Kaneria’s allegations are baseless and he is trying to gain cheap popularity and make money by using his name.

Afridi stated that Kaneria’s own character is questionable after being found guilty of spot-fixing in England. “And the person saying all this, look at his own character. Everyone knows about his character,” Afridi remarked.

The former captain also rubbished away the ‘bullying’ accusations made against him during their playing days in first-class cricket. Afridi said that Kaneria was like a younger brother to him and they played together in departmental cricket for many years.

Afridi questioned why Kaneria didn’t complain against him to the respective department or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He said that Kaneria should have taken the matter to the concerned authorities if he felt this way.

The 42-year-old also questioned Kaneria’s loyalties to the country and stated that he should not have given such an interview to an Indian TV channel. Afridi stated, “He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments.”