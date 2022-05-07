Microsoft to Launch Xbox TV Streaming Device Next Year

Previously, Microsoft’s Gaming division CEO Phil Spencer revealed that the company would introduce a service that would allow streaming Xbox games on TV. In June 2021, Microsoft confirmed that it would introduce a smart TV app and Xbox stick to do the same. Now, almost a year later, the company is closer than ever to executing that plan.

Venture Beat reported that the company plans on introducing an Xbox cloud-gaming streaming device, expected to release sometime in the coming year.

It is likely to be similar to an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Chromecast and would let users stream from movie or TV apps while granting access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Reportedly, Microsoft and Samsung are collaborating on the project to develop the streaming app so that Samsung Smart TVs will have it pre-installed.