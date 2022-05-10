Heat Records to Tumble in May With Temperature Set to Cross 50°C This Week

The prevailing severe heatwave-like conditions will result in different parts of Pakistan witnessing temperatures above 50°C in the coming days, renowned Scottish meteorologist, Scott Duncan, has claimed.

Taking to Twitter, Scott Duncan penned that the heat has become relentless in South Asia and scorching heat will build in the region this week, with various parts of Pakistan recording temperatures above 50°C.

Duncan added that South Asia is known for its extremely hot weather during the summer season. However, the intensity of the heat in the region since March is perplexing.

Harsh heat will build in Southern Asia (again) in the coming days. Pakistan will break 50°C (122°F) in places. This follows a very hot March and hottest April on record. The heat really is relentless. Very hot also for large parts of India. pic.twitter.com/LJxFCFEqGL — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) May 8, 2022

These claims from the Scottish meteorologist comes after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed that April 2022 turned out to be the second driest month in over 61 years.

Last week, PMD had also warned that a severe heatwave will grip the country this week as temperatures will remain significantly above normal.

Daytime temperatures in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir will remain 7-9°C above normal. Daytime temperatures in upper and central Sindh, central and south Punjab, and most parts of Balochistan will remain 6-8°C above normal this week.