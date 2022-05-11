National Investment Trust Launches Pakistan’s First Social Impact Fund

National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has introduced Pakistan’s First Social Impact Fund (NIT-SIF) to ensure social betterment in the country by diversifying its portfolio and making it more meaningful for its customers.

The NIT-SIF’s Initial Public Offering is an open-end Micro Finance Sector Income Fund Scheme that will channel the funds of impact investors to leverage the strengths of the rated asset pool of the Micro-Finance Sector for the maximization of double bottom-line financial returns and catalyze a financially sustainable social impact. It will run from 11 to 13 May.

The Micro-Finance Sector-specific fund will be primarily dedicated to financing strategic and financially sustainable social initiatives such as women empowerment, agriculture value chains, MSME development, low-cost renewable energy, and low-cost housing schemes through microfinance banks/institutions and any instrument with the same objective issued by other financial institutions.

Commenting on the launch of the Social Impact Fund, Managing Director NITL, Adnan Afridi, said that NITL is bringing economic and social stability to the country through responsible investments. He said that the funds managed by NITL are playing a crucial role in Pakistan’s economic and social development and providing attractive returns to its investors.

With the launch of the NIT Social Impact Fund (NIT-SIF), NITL’s portfolio has expanded to 14 funds, reflecting its commitment to diversifying its portfolio and expanding the choice of retail investors in mutual funds.

To facilitate its unit holders above 53,000, NITL even has a digital app on the Android Play Store and the iOS app store and a strong nationwide distribution network that comprises 27 Online Branches, an Investors’ Facilitation Center, and a customer care call center.