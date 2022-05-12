Google Pixel 6a Launched with Flagship Chip for $449

Google’s I/O 2022 event kicked off yesterday where the search engine giant made a number of new announcements. One of these announcements was the cheaper Google Pixel 6 with a similar design but toned-down specs.

The Google Pixel 6a has a starting price of $449, the same as last year’s Pixel 5a.

Design and Display

The Pixel 6a has a smaller 6.1-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a disappointing 60Hz refresh rate. It has an aluminum frame, but the glass back has been replaced by a plastic panel and the Gorilla Glass Victus protection has been downgraded to Gorilla Glass 3. The Pixel 6a has IP67 instead of IP68.

Internals and Storage

The Pixel 6a gets the same Tensor chip as the vanilla Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro along with the Titan M2 security chip. This is paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1. There is no memory card slot for expansion.

You get the purest Android 12 experience with Google Pixel 6a with five years of security updates.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back including a new 12.2MP main sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera, the same as the other two Pixel 6 phones. This camera is capable of 1080p slow-motion recording and 4K 60 FPS.

The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter with a wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

Google says that the 4410 mAh battery can last up to 24 hours. It is paired with 18W fast charging, but there is no wireless charging support.

The Google Pixel 6a will be available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage color options for a starting price of $449.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications