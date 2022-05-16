Fly Jinnah to Start Domestic Operations Next Month

Fly Jinnah to Start Domestic Operations by June/ from June/ in June

Here’s When Fly Jinnah Will Commence Domestic Flights

Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier, Fly Jinnah, is preparing to take to the skies next month.

The airline is a joint venture between the Air Arabia Group and the Lakson Group, which is one of Pakistan’s leading and most diversified business conglomerates.

Fly Jinnah received a regular public transport license for the operation of passenger and cargo services in July 2021 from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. It is now expected to secure its air operator’s certificate in June, after which it will commence domestic services soon.

The startup airline has already started recruiting cabin crew at the Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports for its domestic operations, for which it has indicated that it will charge the lowest rate possible.

ALSO READ Students and Parents Demand Early Summer Vacations in Islamabad’s Schools and Colleges

An aviation expert from Pakistan remarked that “Fly Jinnah will benefit from the experience of Air Arabia, which is its minority stakeholder”.

The airline will begin operating domestically with three leased A320 aircraft and will gradually expand to international routes after a year of successful domestic operations following the addition of its aircraft, according to an insider.

ALSO READ Uber Announces Good News for Drivers in Islamabad

As per reports, Fly Jinnah will lease the Airbus aircraft from Air Arabia Abu Dhabi — the joint venture that was launched by Air Arabia in collaboration with Etihad Airways at the peak of the pandemic.

More details about the launch date, fleet, and destination network will be announced in due course.