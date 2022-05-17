Mohammad Hasnain Clears His First Bowling Action Test

Pakistan’s young pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, has cleared the first of two bowling action tests as he continues his journey to return back to competitive cricket.

According to details, Hasnain’s bowling action tests were conducted in the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) last week.

Hasnain’s bowling arm bend is stated to be well within the 15-degree limit. While his first test has been cleared, the results for the second test are awaited.

It is reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will send the results to International Cricket Council (ICC) once Hasnain’s tests are cleared. Hasnain will be allowed to reintegrate back into competitive cricket once the ICC clears his bowling action test reports.

The 22-year-old was banned from bowling during the recently concluded seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Hasnain’s action came under suspicion during the Big Bash League (BBL). Sydney Sixers captain, Moises Henriques, brought attention to his action by saying “nice throw, mate”.

Hasnain’s action was soon reported by the umpires and the pacer underwent a bowling action test upon his arrival back in Lahore. His elbow extension for the full-length delivery, good length delivery, bouncer, and slower bouncer exceeded the limit of 15 degrees which led to his ban.

The fiery pacer has worked hard on his action under the supervision of Umar Rasheed at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) in Lahore.