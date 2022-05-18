FDE Announces Promotion Policy for Classes 1 to 8

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the promotion policy to promote the students of classes 1 to 8 to the next classes. The latest policy will apply to all Islamabad Model Schools and Colleges for annual exams in 2022.

Under the promotion policy for classes 1 and 2, all class 1 and 2 students receiving the minimum passing marks will be promoted to classes 2 and 3 respectively.

As for the promotion policy for classes 3 and 4, students meeting the following criteria will be promoted to the next class:

Minimum passing marks achieved in each subject is 40%

Failure in one/two subject(s) in case the overall aggregate is 40%

Note that failure in more than two subjects will be detained.

For classes 5 to 8, the FDE has divided the subjects into two categories. Let’s take a look at them:

Class Category-I Category-II 5 English, Maths, General Science Urdu, Islamiat, Social Studies 6 to 8 English, Maths, General Science Urdu, Islamiat, Geography, History, Computer Science, Elective Subject

Under the promotion policy for classes 6 and 7, students achieving the following criteria will be promoted to the next class.

Minimum passing marks achieved in each subject is 40%

Failure in any one subject of either category but receiving 15% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate of 40%

Failure in two subjects from each category but receiving 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 40%

Failure in two subjects of category-II but receiving 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 40%

Note that failure in two subjects of category-I will be detained.

Under the promotion policy for classes 5 and 8, the minimum pass percentage for each subject in the annual exams will be 35%. Class 5 and 8 students meeting the following criteria will be promoted to the next class.

Failure in any one subject of either category but receiving 15% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate of 35%

Failure in two subjects from each category but receiving 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 35%

Failure in two subjects of category-II but receiving 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 35%

Note that failure in two subjects of category-I will be detained.

Besides, all students will be required to maintain a minimum attendance of 65% and they will be entitled to 3 grace marks for the purpose of promotion as well.