FDE Announces Promotion Policy for Classes 1 to 8

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the promotion policy to promote the students of classes 1 to 8 to the next classes. The latest policy will apply to all Islamabad Model Schools and Colleges for annual exams in 2022.
Under the promotion policy for classes 1 and 2, all class 1 and 2 students receiving the minimum passing marks will be promoted to classes 2 and 3 respectively.
As for the promotion policy for classes 3 and 4, students meeting the following criteria will be promoted to the next class:
- Minimum passing marks achieved in each subject is 40%
- Failure in one/two subject(s) in case the overall aggregate is 40%
Note that failure in more than two subjects will be detained.
For classes 5 to 8, the FDE has divided the subjects into two categories. Let’s take a look at them:
|Class
|Category-I
|Category-II
|5
|English, Maths, General Science
|Urdu, Islamiat, Social Studies
|6 to 8
|English, Maths, General Science
|Urdu, Islamiat, Geography, History, Computer Science, Elective Subject
Under the promotion policy for classes 6 and 7, students achieving the following criteria will be promoted to the next class.
- Minimum passing marks achieved in each subject is 40%
- Failure in any one subject of either category but receiving 15% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate of 40%
- Failure in two subjects from each category but receiving 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 40%
- Failure in two subjects of category-II but receiving 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 40%
Note that failure in two subjects of category-I will be detained.
Under the promotion policy for classes 5 and 8, the minimum pass percentage for each subject in the annual exams will be 35%. Class 5 and 8 students meeting the following criteria will be promoted to the next class.
- Failure in any one subject of either category but receiving 15% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate of 35%
- Failure in two subjects from each category but receiving 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 35%
- Failure in two subjects of category-II but receiving 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate of 35%
Note that failure in two subjects of category-I will be detained.
Besides, all students will be required to maintain a minimum attendance of 65% and they will be entitled to 3 grace marks for the purpose of promotion as well.