Sindh Reduces Minimum Passing Marks for Teachers

The Sindh government has decided to reduce the minimum passing criteria for teachers in upcoming recruitment tests that will be held under the Teacher Recruitment Policy 2021.

The move is part of the provincial government’s efforts to restore academic activities in more than 4,200 schools by addressing the shortage of teachers.

According to details, the minimum passing marks have been brought down to 40%. Previously, the minimum passing marks for Muslim male candidates were 55% while 40% for Muslim female and minority candidates.

Besides, the provincial government has also decided to hold recruitment tests for teachers on the Taluka level instead of the previous Union Council level.

It must be noted here that over 54,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant in the province. Out of 54,000 vacant posts, 36,000 are for primary school teachers (PSTs) and 18,000 are for Junior Elementary School Teachers (JESTs)

Until a few months ago, more than 6,700 schools remained closed due to a shortage of teachers. Recently, the Sindh government recruited thousands of teachers and resumed academic activities at 2,500 schools.