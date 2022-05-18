UET Announces Deadline for Entry Test Registration

The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore is now accepting applications for its entrance test for admission to engineering colleges around Punjab.

A UET spokesperson said on Tuesday that the test tokens for registration were available online and at designated branches of Habib Bank on payment of Rs. 1,500.

“The last date to receive test tokens was 30 June,” he noted.

ALSO READ Cholera and Diarrhea Run Rampant Among Children in Lahore

The spokesperson added that the entrance test will be conducted between 18 and 22 July, whereas mock tests will be held on 15 and 16 July. The results will be announced on 28 July.

Students can visit the UET Lahore’s website or the campus to get more details with regard to the admission process.