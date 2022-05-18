Zameen.com Signed MOU with the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, signed an MOU with the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP) in a ceremony held at Zameen’s Karachi office.

As per the MOU, Zameen’s training and development venture ‘Zameen Academy’ will include modules related to Real Estate Investment Trusts, Anti Money Laundering, and other financial topics.

The purpose of the agreement is to develop human resources for the real estate sector with the right and ethical skill set required for sales and business development.

The ceremony was attended by the senior leadership of the Zameen Academy and the IFMP.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen’s Head of Training & Development, Syed Ghazanfar Ahmed Waqas, stated that the company believed in competency and the career development of the nation’s youth, and that it was for this reason that the Zameen Academy was proud to partner with the IFMP.

He added that he looked forward to collaborating with the IFMP in order to empower people to have a career in the real estate sector of Pakistan, for which they would need to understand the key concepts and norms that drive the sector. Zameen Academy is going to be a milestone for all such ambitious, young and experienced, job seekers, he added.

Zameen’s Training & Development Senior Manager, Waqar Nazir, said that Pakistan’s real estate sector was finally flourishing and that he looked forward to empowering the country’s youth to join and grow in this fast-paced industry.

He added that Zameen was constantly focused on investing in uplifting the service standards of the local real estate sector.

IFMP CEO Mobasher Sadik also took the opportunity to address the ceremony, saying that the institute was proud of its partnership with the Zameen Academy.

He further said that training human resources to make ethical decisions while keeping the interests of their clients before all else was the IFMP’s forte.

He added that Zameen’s decision to get future real estate agents certified from the IFMP showcased the company’s motive to develop ethically trained market-oriented professionals to better serve the real estate sector.