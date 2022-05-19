Realme Narzo 50 5G and Pro 5G Launched for Only $206

Realme has added two new models to the affordable Narzo 50 lineup and one of them starts as low as only $206. The new phones are called the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G, both of which should be available in more markets soon.

Design and Display

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and has an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The non-pro model has a slightly larger 6.6-inch screen, but this is an LCD panel with the same 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Max brightness is 600 nits on both phones. The fingerprint sensor has moved to the side due to the LCD panel’s natural limitations.

Internals and Storage

Both phones are powered by MediaTek chips, but the vanilla variant offers the Dimensity 810 while the Pro sibling features Dimensity 920. The Narzo 50 5G offers up to 6GB RAM but the Narzo 50 Pro 5G can go up to 8GB. Both of them have 128GB storage though the cheaper phone has a 64GB trim as well.

Both phones will boot Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Cameras

The two phones share the 48MP main camera, but the Narzo 50 5G only has an additional 2MP depth sensor. The Pro model gets an 8MP ultrawide shooter alongside a 2MP macro camera. Both phones can record 1080p video at 60 FPS.

The Narzo 50 5G has an 8MP camera but the Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a 16MP shooter instead.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications are no different. There is a 5,000 mAh power cell on each phone with support for 33W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G will be available for only $206 while the Pro 5G will go for $283. The phones have launched in India but should roll out to other regions across the globe soon.

Specifications