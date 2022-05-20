Pakistan Kabaadi Federation Disowns Traditional Kabaadi Leauge

The Pakistan Kabaadi Federation (PKF) has denied the launch of “Traditional Kabaadi Leauge” saying they have not signed any such deal with M/s Strawberry Sports Management regarding the league.

“This is to inform you that Pakistan Kabaadi Federation (PKF) with respect to a recent announcement made in public by M/s Strawberry Sports Management has no relationship or contract with the announced “Traditional Kabaadi Leauge.”

Recently, the Strawberry Sports Management had stated in a press release that they are launching the country’s first-ever international circle style Kabaddi league by the name of “Traditional Kabaddi League”.

ALSO READ Pakistan Set to Launch First International Circle Style Kabaddi League

The federation further explained that they have already terminated its contract with Strawberry Sports Management due to poor performance and other league-related issues after the last league they managed.

Pakistan Kabaadi Federation also said that they completely disown the league and the authority will not be responsible for any player signing a contract with the league.

In a statement received at ProPakistani, PKF said, “Pakistan Kabaadi Federation completely disowns this league and will not be responsible for any getting in contract with the league and its affairs.”