Here’s How Pakistan’s Left-Hand Openers Have Performed Against India

Pakistan has been blessed with some talented left-handed openers throughout its cricketing history. The likes of Saeed Anwar and Aamir Sohail reigned supreme in the 1990s while Salman Butt took over the reins through the middle of the 2000s.

Currently, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have established a solid partnership at the top of the order and both the players have the potential to become one of Pakistan’s greatest opening pairs in ODI history.

The left-handed openers have also been successful for the Men in Green in their encounters against arch-rivals, India.

Saeed Anwar’s record-breaking 194 in Chennai, Fakhar Zaman’s magnificent century in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, and Nasir Jamshed’s three consecutive centuries have been some of the most prominent performances by the lefties against the Men in Blue.

Let’s have a look at the record of left-handed openers against India:

Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar always brought his best against the arch-rivals. The legendary batter had a terrific record against India as he scored 1,940 runs at an average of 44.09 at a strike rate of 89.98 as an opening batter. He also scored 4 centuries against them including 194, a record that stood for more than 12 years.

Aamer Sohail

The 1992 World Cup winner, Aamer Sohail, played as an opener 15 times against India. He had a magnificent record, having scored 677 runs at an average of 48.35 at a strike rate of 71.86. Despite his terrific record, his most infamous incident against India came in a losing cause in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final between the two sides.

Salman Butt

Former national team captain, Salman Butt, always brought his ‘A-game’ against India. Butt scored 992 runs at an average of 52.21 and a strike rate of 83.15 in 21 innings he played against India. He also scored 5 centuries, the most by a Pakistani batter against India in 50-over cricket.

Nasir Jamshed

Nasir Jamshed’s finest moments in a Pakistan shirt came against India as he scored three back-to-back centuries in a three-match series between the two sides in 2012/13. Overall, he played 6 innings against them and scored 408 runs at an astonishing average of 102.00 and a strike rate of 85.71.

Imran Farhat

Imran Farhat is the odd one out on this list as he had a miserable record against India. He only scored 111 runs at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 64.53 in 6 innings he played against them. Farhat failed to cross the 50-run mark against them with 30 being his highest score.

Fakhar Zaman

The explosive opener is regarded as one of the best big match players produced by Pakistan in its cricketing history. Fakhar roared onto the international arena as he scored a blistering century against the Men in Blue in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the flamboyant opener has not looked back since.

Fakhar has played 4 innings against India and has scored 207 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 88.46.

Here is the overall record of Pakistani left-handed openers against India in ODIs:

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100s Saeed Anwar 45 1,940 44.09 89.98 4 Salman Butt 21 992 52.21 83.15 5 Aamer Sohail 15 677 48.35 71.86 1 Nasir Jamshed 6 408 102.00 85.71 3 Fakhar Zaman 4 207 51.75 88.46 1 Imran Farhat 6 111 18.50 64.53 0

*Minimum 4 innings

Here is their overall record in ODIs: