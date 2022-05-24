Islamabad’s restaurant landscape has expanded in the past few years, where the standard of cooking and competition has increased remarkably. Islamabad is home to some of the finest restaurants in the country, providing a wide range of incredible dining experiences with expensive menus known to leave a dent in your wallet.

With our round-up of 5 the most expensive restaurants in Islamabad, you will have plenty of opportunities to spend your money. You can expect to dine in ultimate luxury with high-quality food, lovely ambiance, and top-notch service.

5 Most Expensive Fine-Dining Restaurants in Islamabad

1. Jason’s Steakhouse

One of the most expensive and best steak restaurants in the city, Jason’s Steakhouse is a definite opportunity to splurge with the exquisite private dining experience. Located inside the Islamabad Marriott Hotel, the restaurant serves exceptionally high-quality food in an elegant atmosphere.

The a la carte menu features appetizers, salads, soups, beef and lamb entrees, seafood, and desserts. One of the most expensive items on Jason’s Steakhouse menu is lobster thermidor, cooked in a creamy mustard cheese sauce and served with vegetables, all for Rs. 4,200.

2. Fuoco

Fuoco, located in F-6 Markaz, is often hailed as one of the most expensive high-end restaurants in Islamabad, and this extravagant venue is still going strong in satisfying its customers with its lip-smacking, delicious food. This Italian restaurant has set high standards in the market with its quality food, lavish interior, and quick service.

With a premium menu consisting of high-quality items, such as the beyond burger, wagyu steak, pastrami pizza, Italian sausage, etc, the wagyu steak with culurgiones is the most expensive item, available for Rs. 13,000.

If you are in for some enthralling dining experience and are ready to taste the most scrumptious food in Islamabad, then make sure to visit Fuoco restaurant.

3. Zigolini

Located inside Islamabad Marriott Hotel, Zigolini restaurant is known to provide authentic mouth-watering Italian dishes. Famous for its delicious pasta and hand-tossed pizzas, Zigolini takes pride in pleasing its customers with high-class food. An Italian-born chef with years of culinary experience is leading the team at Zigolini and continues to uphold the standards of the restaurant since its opening in 2012.

Dining in Zigolini which is known to serve authentic Tuscan flavors of Italy in a 5-star ambiance will cost you, on average, around Rs. 3,500 per person.

4. Wild Rice Restaurant

The Wild Rice restaurant is another one of the places offering delicious food at high prices. Located inside the Islamabad Serena Hotel, this restaurant offers a mouth-watering menu of Chinese cuisine along with Japanese, Thai, and Indonesian delicacies.

The ambiance pairs perfectly with the delicious food, making the dining experience worthwhile. With the diverse menu of the restaurant consisting of seafood, Chinese dishes, beef, and lamb entrees, the most expensive item on the menu is the US prime sirloin of beef available for Rs. 5,050.

5. Zamana

Located inside Serena Hotel in Islamabad, Zamana Cafe serves buffet breakfast, lunch, and dinner along with an a la carte menu. The restaurant offers a fusion of ethnic Pakistani culinary dishes and sumptuous continental foods, crafting an incredible dining experience. Priced at Rs. 6,550, the most expensive item on the menu is lamb chops prepared with imported meat and served with crispy fries, potato wedges, or roasted seasonal vegetables.

This is our list of the 5 most expensive fine-dining restaurants in Islamabad that you will not regret trying. All these restaurants are some of the greatest places in the city offering exquisite delicacies, peaceful ambiance, and exemplary services, therefore making your dining experience special.