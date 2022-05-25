BISE Rawalpindi Postpones Board Exams on 26 May

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced to postpone all exams that were scheduled for 26 May. The statement cited unavoidable events as the reason behind the decision.

In a press release, BISE Rawalpindi announced that in light of the Higher Education Department Punjab’s notification, the exams that were originally scheduled for Thursday have been postponed.

The statement further read that new dates for postponed exams will be announced later and all students will be informed beforehand.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Announces Another Holiday for Schools and Colleges

Twin cities as well as other parts of the country including Punjab and KP have witnessed road blocks due to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s rally towards the federal capital.