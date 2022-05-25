‘I Want to Produce Players Like Imran Khan Did With Wasim and Waqar’: Babar Azam

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has opened up about his favorite captain and said that he has always followed the great Imran Khan as he had produced many talented cricketers during his captaincy.

“As a captain, I always followed the great Imran Khan. His mindset as a captain is something to learn for all of us. In his captaincy, he produced some great players who became an example for others. I want to do the same.”

Imran Khan is regarded as one of the greatest captains of all time. During his career, he had brought the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and many more to international cricket who proved to be some of the greatest cricketers of the game.

While expressing his aim, the 27-year-old batter said that he has many responsibilities as a team captain but his aim is to bring talented cricketers to the national side who become role models for generations to come.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Predicts Pakistani Players Who Would Have Been Part of IPL 2022

Talking to the media at NHPC, Babar said, “This responsibility brings multiple goals as a leader. I want to bring four to five world-class players who can become role models for generations to come.”

Under Babar’s captaincy, Pakistan won its first-ever ICC World Cup match against arch-rivals India, won the ODI series against Australia after 20 years, and won an ODI series in South Africa.

While answering a question regarding the team’s performances and his strategy, the all-format captain said, “I prefer team goals over my individual achievements.”

Pakistan is all set to face West Indies in a three-match ODI series scheduled on June 8, 10, and 12 in Rawalpindi. The series is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.