Is Chery’s Affordable Mini Electric Car Coming to Pakistan?

Chery QQ Wujie Pro electric vehicle (EV) has drawn a lot of attention from Pakistanis due to its small stature, impressive features, amazing range, and cheap price. All these characteristics have made Chery’s upcoming mini-EV an internet sensation.

The company plans to launch QQ Wujie Pro in China as an economy car and a direct competitor to other mini EVs in the market. Here’s what you need to know about the EV:

Performance

QQ Wujie Pro EV is Chery’s answer specifically to Changan’s Lumin Corn EV. Changan recently revealed the latter as its offering for the rapidly growing EV market in China.

QQ Wujie Pro has four variants. The base variants boast 73 horsepower (hp), 150 Newton meters of torque, a driving range of 301 kilometers, and a top speed of 120 km/h. Top-end variants have a driving range of 408 km, 90 hp, 120 Nm of torque, and a maximum speed of 125 km/h. All variants have a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels.

QQ Wujie Pro’s performance figures suggest that it will punch far above its weight class in terms of fun and utility.

Features

Along with strong powertrain options, it will also have advanced tech features such as:

A 3rd-gen Qualcomm 6155 chip meant for automobiles.

540-degree panoramic view for various driver assistance features.

All-digital driver’s display.

Smart Infotainment system.

A.C.

Airbags.

Multiple drive modes.

Comparison

Based on performance, here’s how Chery QQ Wujie Pro compares with its direct competition:

Performance Wuling Honguang Mini EV Changan Lumin Corn EV Chery QQ Wujie Pro Power (horsepower) 17.4 hp Base Variant: 41 hp Base Variants: 73 hp High-end Variant: 48 hp High-end Variant: 90 hp Range (Kilometers) 9.2 kWh variant: 120 km Base Variant: 150 km Base Variants: 301 km 13.8 kWh variant: 170 km High-end Variant: 210 km High-end Variant: 408 km

It also bears mentioning that QQ Wujie Pro will likely have better features than its competitors as well. With these improvements, Chery QQ Wujie Pro commands a starting price of 79,990 Yuan (2.41 million PKR), which places it slightly above its direct competition but below larger EVs.

Launch in Pakistan

Some web-based platforms have begun spinning the rumor mill with claims that Chery is launching QQ Wujie Pro in Pakistan soon. Unfortunately, those claims are inaccurate.

The company hasn’t even launched the little EV in China yet, where it will compete with the country’s best-selling car, i.e. Wuling Mini EV. For that, Chery has to build and sell it in China — a left-hand-drive car market — in large volumes to meet the rising demand for small EVs. This means that Chery’s focus for this EV will be the Chinese car market only.

It must be said, however, that EVs like Chery QQ Wujie Pro would make a viable gateway for Pakistan to transition into the EV era. For that reason, we hope that all three automakers do launch their mini-EVs in our country.