Pakistani Mountaineers Scale 5th Highest Peak in the World

Two Pakistani mountaineers have successfully ascended Mount Makalu. Mount Makalu is situated in Nepal and it is the fifth highest mountain in the world at 8,485 meters.

According to details, Shehroze Kashif, a 20-year-old mountaineer who hails from Lahore, and Sirbaz Khan, a 32-year-old mountaineer who hails from Hunza, climbed Mount Makalu earlier today.

ALSO READ Sindh Finally Notifies Summer Vacations for Schools and Colleges

In a social media post, Alpine Club of Pakistan, a non-governmental sports organization for the promotion of mountaineering, climbing, and other mountain-related penned that Shehroze reached the top at 6:56 AM PST while Sirbaz climbed the mountain at 8 AM PST.

Both climbers hoisted the Pakistani flag after reaching the top of Mount Makalu. They dedicated their achievement to Ali Raza Sadpara, the legendary Pakistani mountaineer who passed away yesterday after suffering serious injuries earlier this month.

ALSO READ Punjab to Hold Special Training Program for IT and CS School Teachers

With the latest feat, both Shehroze and Sirbaz have set new international and national records. Shehroze has become the world’s youngest mountaineer to have climbed the world’s five tallest mountains. He has also become the youngest Pakistani climber to have summited three peaks of over 8,000 meters within 23 days.

On the other hand, Sirbaz has become the first Pakistani mountaineer to have climbed 11 out of the world’s 14 highest mountains. All of these 14 mountains are above 8,000 meters and Sirbaz aims to summit the remaining peaks soon.