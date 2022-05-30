Govt Sacks PTV Anchor for Visiting Israel

Ahmed Qureshi, the Pakistan Television (PTV) anchor, who was part of the overseas Pakistanis’ delegation that visited Israel earlier this month, has been sacked from his job.

Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, announced this development on Monday.

وزیراطلاعات مریم اورنگزیب کا اہم پالیسی بیان@Marriyum_A pic.twitter.com/g54cuBjM6E — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 30, 2022

In a statement released on PTV’s official Twitter handle, the minister said that the anchor had visited Israel in his personal capacity and that there has been no change in Pakistan’s policy towards Israel.

“Pakistan’s state policy on the issue of Palestine is clear, and based on the statements of Quaid-e-Azam,” she said.

The Information Minister noted that the government would not take any action which is against the wishes and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is firmly committed to its traditional and principled position on the Palestine-Israel conflict.”

The Foreign Ministry has made it clear that no delegation from Pakistan has visited Israel, she said, adding that the visit in question was arranged by a private NGO, which is based outside Pakistan.

Marriyum said that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian people’s right to a referendum in accordance with UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and considers a two-state solution to be a guarantee of lasting peace in the region.

She added that the promise of a pre-1967 Palestinian state with borders, Jerusalem as its capital, and geographical unity should be fulfilled.