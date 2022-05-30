Govt Teachers Demand a 50% Increase in Salaries and Pensions

The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded a 50 percent increase in salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Monday, the PTU leadership said that they had prepared a final proposal in this regard, copies of which were sent to the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Finance, and Chief Minister and Secretary Finance Punjab.

Speaking at the occasion, Central President PTU, Chaudhry Sarfraz, said that government employees are the backbone of the system, but are suffering from a severe financial crunch.

General Secretary, Rana Liaqat, maintained that the government employees are starving, as their salaries are very low compared to the skyrocketing inflation.

“Therefore, all ad hoc reliefs should be merged and pay scales should be revised,” he said, adding that the salaries and pensions should be increased by at least 50 percent.

Another office-bearer, Sajjad Akbar Kazmi, demanded the cancelation of the notification that mandated the minimum age of 55 years for pre-mature retirement. He also demanded a three-fold increase in house rent, medical, and convention allowance.