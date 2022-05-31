India Agrees on Controversial Dam Site Visits

India agreed to change the design of its Pakkal Dil Hydropower project on Chenab River after objections from Pakistan.

The two-day talks between Pakistan and India kicked off yesterday (Monday) in New Delhi to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Treaty. The five-member Pakistani delegation had arrived in New Delhi headed by the Indus Water Commissioner, Mehr Ali shah. DG metrology and representatives of other allied departments are also part of the delegation.

Sources said that both sides discussed the annual reports. It was also informed that India has agreed to change the design of its Pakkal Dil Hydropower project after objections from the Pakistani side. India will also let Pakistani experts visit the controversial projects after flood season is over, sources added.

Earlier, India wanted to avoid talks on three different controversial projects, including the Pakkal Dil hydropower project, sources said. The talks will continue today (Tuesday) between the two parties.

Before leaving for India, Mehr Ali Shah remarked that Pakistan has objections to three mega projects on River Chenab, including the Pakkal Dil project. The Pakistani delegation is going to attend the meeting of the Indus Water Commission and a separate visit will be done for inspection of these controversial projects.