KP Set to Launch New Food Card Scheme

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is all set to launch the proposed Insaf Food Card this month to assist low-income households in purchasing essential food commodities.

The provincial government has started the distribution of cards, which will be completed in the first week of June.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, on Tuesday, was informed about the preparation and arrangements for the Insaf Food Card scheme for deserving families of the province.

The participants were informed that the data of one million deserving households has been collected, and cards will be disbursed among them within the next seven days.

The provincial government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the provincial food department and Bank of Khyber for the execution of the Insaf Food Card scheme.

The scheme would cost Rs. 25.5 billion annually, the funds for which have already been approved by the cabinet.

Every household, covered under this scheme, will receive Rs. 2,100 per month for purchasing essential food commodities.

As per the official data, a total of five million individuals in the province will benefit from the food card scheme which is 12 percent of the total population of the province.