Ahsan Iqbal Urges Business Community to Focus on Boosting Exports

Federal Minister for Planning & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that Pakistan needs a big jump in exports to cope with economic challenges and urged the business community to play a role in boosting exports.

The minister made these remarks after inaugurating an Environment Expo along with the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov. The expo was organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) to promote the concept of environmental sustainability and conservation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said that the private sector is the driver of economic growth and that the government will facilitate the business community in promoting business activities for the revival of the economy. He mentioned that the government has been working hard to turn the economy around, and hoped that the rupee would stabilize after the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The minister lauded the ICCI’s initiative to organize the expo to highlight environmental challenges and seek their solutions.