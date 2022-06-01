These 2 Girls are Working at a Petrol Pump in Karachi

Not many have seen women filling fuel in vehicles at petrol pumps in this country. Therefore, two women doing this at the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) filling station in Clifton, Karachi, has become a rare sight.

Sapna and Suman have been working at this filling station for the last 18 months. The two women work the morning shift to avoid commuting issues in the evening or night.

When asked if they face any kind of harassment at work, Suman said that their co-workers and customers support and encourage them instead.

“It has not happened thus far. But this might also be due to the fact that we are surrounded by our male colleagues. We are perfectly capable of taking care of ourselves. But our male colleagues also make sure that nothing of the sort happens. So no one dare misbehave with us,” she pointed out.

“On the contrary, we have been approached with compliments, especially from ladies. People do appreciate us, which feels good,” she added.

She said that their trust in life has been restored with the help of their parents.

“If all parents start believing in their daughters, so many unfulfilled dreams of families would come true,” she said.