Shadab Khan Praises Adil Rashid for Helping Him in T20 Blast

Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, shared the impact of English leg-spinner, Adil Rashid, during his stint with Yorkshire in the ongoing T20 Blast.

Shadab talked about his stint in the T20 Blast during a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s ODI series against the West Indies. He said that while his performances were not up to the required standards, he learned a lot from Adil Rashid as he helped him to understand the English conditions much better.

The 23-year-old had a disappointing outing in the four matches he played in the competition. He failed to deliver with the ball and the bat as he struggled in alien conditions.

The all-rounder only picked up 1 wicket at an average of 116.00 and an economy rate of 9.66 in 4 innings while he scored 22 runs at an average of 11.00 and a strike rate of 110.00 in the 3 innings he played in the tournament.

Shadab further added that he has been troubled with injuries throughout his career which have affected his performances at the top level. He stated that he working hard on his fitness.

Islamabad United’s captain is hopeful that he will perform much better in the upcoming ODI series and help his side climb up the ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table.