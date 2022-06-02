Shaheen Afridi Eyes Putting County Experience to Good Use on Next England Tour

Pakistan’s ace fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, believes that his stint in the County Championship has made him a better bowler and his experience will come in handy when the national team tours England.

While talking to the press in the build-up to Pakistan’s ODI series against West Indies, Afridi talked about his experience in English conditions.

The express pacer said that playing county cricket in England was a unique experience that will help him when bowling in similar conditions. He stated that he had to adapt to the conditions on offer in England and the experience has helped him grow as a cricketer.

Lahore Qalandars’ captain added that he will be looking to utilize his pace coupled with seam and swing and try to pitch the ball at the right line and length to trouble the batters.

The 22-year-old said that he would try and implement the same in the upcoming ODI series as his aim is to finish as the leading wicket-taker in the series.

Afridi was part of the Middlesex squad for the first phase of the County Championship. He had a terrific outing in the three matches he played in the tournament as he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 25.42 in 6 innings.