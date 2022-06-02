FIA Arrests 2 Men for Secretly Making Videos of Turkish Women

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two Pakistani men who were involved in secretly making videos of Turkish women in the streets and sharing them on social media.

According to details, Turkish authorities arrested dozens of Pakistani men who were accused of making videos of Turkish women without their consent and uploading them on social media, particularly TikTok.

These criminal acts enraged the Turkish who demanded criminal proceedings against the arrested Pakistanis. However, Turkey decided to deport these Pakistani citizens.

While no action was taken after the arrival of deported citizens, FIA jumped into action after Turkish authorities highlighted the issue during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three-day visit to Turkey.

PM Shehbaz called Director General (DG) FIA, Sanaullah Abbasi, and ordered him to take stern action against all the deported individuals immediately.

So far, two of the accused have been arrested and cases have been registered against them. Meanwhile, FIA is making raids to arrest the remaining accused individuals.