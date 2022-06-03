Increase in Petroleum Prices in Country’s Best Interest: Minister

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha Friday said that increase in the prices of petroleum products was unavoidable and is in the best interest of the country.

Responding to a calling attention notice at the Senate session, she said the country needs a charter of economy to get out of economic difficulties. She said the charter would be a set of economic decisions that would be implemented in the country no matter which political party is in the office.

She said that just a day ago the finance minister of the previous government had vehemently argued on the floor of the Senate that the present government needed to take tough economic decisions as it was extremely important to put the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme back on track. However, the opposition leaders have taken a U-turn and today they are questioning the decision to increase petroleum prices. She said that they are criticizing the decision despite knowing that it is a step in the right direction.

During the address, the minister while sharing her view on the recent hike in prices of petrol and electricity stated that the present government is aware of the increased burden on the masses due to increased inflationary tendencies. However, at this point in time, increasing the prices of petroleum products was unavoidable and is in the best interest of the country. It will not only help correct the aggregate demand but will also reduce pressure on forex reserves.

She urged the opposition to work with the government and help the country overcome its economic problems.