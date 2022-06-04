All You Need to Know About Allied Bank Paid Internship Program

Allied Bank has invited applications from educated differently-abled citizens for its 2022 internship program.

Under the program, successful candidates will be offered 8-week paid internships at the bank’s branches all over the country. The completion of the internship program may lead to regular employment in the bank.

Here is all you need to know about Allied Bank’s internship program for differently-abled citizens.

Qualification

Differently abled persons having graduate and master’s degrees from HEC-recognized universities are eligible to apply for the internship program. The minimum educational qualification required for this program is 14 years.

Age limit

Interested individuals must be aged at least 18 years to be eligible for applying to the internship program. They must be aged less than 32 years at the time of submitting applications.

Location

Successful candidates will be posted in their nearest Allied Bank branches all over the country.

Stipend

The internees will receive a stipend of Rs. 10,000 each month.

Deadline

The last date to apply for Allied Bank’s 2022 internship program is 17 June.

Apply for the 2022 Internship Program at Allied Bank’s website.