It Will be Tough for Pakistan to Beat India in Next World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has told the national team that defeating India in the upcoming T20 World Cup will be a difficult task this time as the Rohit-led side will come out with a proper plan.

Sharing his opinion in his latest interview, the former cricketer said, “India will come up with proper planning this time around. It will not be easy for Pakistan to beat India in T20 WC this time.”

Pakistan and will face off in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, and tickets for the match got sold out within hours of going live.

The world’s fastest bowler went on to say that it’s difficult to predict the outcome of the match right now, but if Pakistan bats first, it will be better for them because Melbourne provides extra bounce for fast bowlers.

Last year in October, the Babar Azam-led side defeated India by a 10-wicket margin in Dubai, their first-ever World Cup victory over their South Asian neighbors.

More than 150,000 spectators are expected to watch the much-anticipated match live in the stadium, but more than half of them will be supporting India, so the pressure will be on the Babar Azam-led side this time.

“I believe the crowd will be bigger this time. Around 150,000 fans will watch the match live in Melbourne. Out of which, 70,000 will be Indian supporters,” he concluded.