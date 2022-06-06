Nokia to Launch Affordable 5G Phones Soon

Nokia is planning to launch more affordable phones under the X and G series. These phones will be powered by Snapdragon processors and are expected to launch soon, says a new report from Nokiapoweruser.

The report cites industry sources that claim that the company plans to launch Nokia X and G series phones during the second half of 2022. Most of these phones are expected to be powered by the budget Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G SoC.

The names of these devices are unknown, but they are expected to come with 120Hz screens, which may even be available on the affordable G series phones. Rumor has it that the upcoming phones will include the Nokia XR21, Nokia X21, and Nokia X11.

As mentioned earlier, these phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G SoC, which is a slight upgrade over the SD480 launched in 2021. It has a slightly overclocked CPU and Bluetooth 5.2 VS 5.1 support.

More recently, Nokia has been working on its most affordable smartphones, namely the Nokia C21 and C21 Plus. These phones cost only around $85 and were launched around the globe last month.

But now, Nokia is turning its attention back to its mid-range phones and we expect to hear more details over the upcoming weeks.